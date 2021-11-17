KELSO — Recently, on Nov. 13, the Vale Vikings football team traveled to Kelso, Washington to compete against the second seed, Rainier High School, in the quarterfinals of the 2021 OSAA 3A Football State Championships. The Vikings entered the game coming off of a dominant 43-8 victory over Sutherlin High School, whereas Rainier defeated Nyssa/Harper Charter 34-6.
As a result, the two teams met in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Since the Vikings were the lower seeded team, they had to travel nearly six and a half hours to Kelso High School.
“To travel as far as we did to upset the #2 ranked team was pretty special,” stated Vikings head coach Jeff Aldred. He continued to mention that, “Our players executed the defensive game plan to perfection. Rainier [ran] an offense that is a challenge to prepare for, but we practiced extremely well during the week and our defensive staff came up with a great game plan.”
The Vikings were able to upset the Rainier Columbians in a back and forth battle to decide which team advances to the semifinals, with the final outcome being 14-6 in the Vikings’ favor.
“I can’t say enough good things about our seniors and the rest of the team. They study, prepare, and practice as well as any group I have ever coached,” mentioned Coach Aldred.
As a result, the Vikings advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 OSAA 3A Football State Championships to compete against South Umpqua High School on Nov. 20 at Caldera High School, in Bend, Oregon, starting at 10 a.m. (PT).
When asked how the Vikings felt leading up to the semifinals game, Coach Aldred responded, “South Umpqua will be quite a challenge. They are a very good team, and they run a complex offensive scheme. We still need to focus on the fundamentals, and get better at what we do. It’s going to be a heck of a high school football game, and we’re excited for Saturday.”
