NYSSA — On Tuesday, the Vale Vikings (4-9, 3-2 Special District 3) traveled to Nyssa High School to battle with the Bulldogs (2-11, 1-3 Special District 3) in a hard-fought, rivalry matchup between the two teams.
The two teams were locked in the first inning, with neither team claiming a clear advantage over the other. The Vikings were the first to score, but were quickly followed by the Bulldogs, entering the second inning tied 2-2.
Nyssa’s defense stood strong in the second inning to hold Vale from scoring, and utilized their opportunity to bring an additional run home to steal the lead 3-2.
The Vikings surged ahead of their rivals after senior Eli Aldred (13) drilled a three-run homerun to steal the lead 5-3. However, the Bulldogs immediately responded in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs of their own to regain the lead 6-5.
Vale brought the game to a tie after they outscored their opponents 2-1 in the fourth inning, bringing the overall score to 7-7.
Neither team could find home plate in the fifth inning, as the game continues to be a fight for leverage.
In the sixth inning, the Vikings noticed an opportunity and seized the chance to jump ahead of their rivals. As a result, Vale outscored Nyssa 4-1 to take the lead 11-8 late in the game.
“Anytime we play Nyssa it's always a battle. Our guys were able to come up with the big hits in key moments to get the win. Eli Aldred hitting a three run homerun in the 3rd was big for us. The top of the lineup was able to string together several hits in the 6th inning to give us the lead and keep it for the remainder of the game,” said Vale Head Coach Garrett Brown.
Following a display of their defensive capabilities, neither team scored in the seventh inning to conclude the game in the Vikings’ favor 11-8.
Consequently, Vale baseball has swept Nyssa in their regular-season competitions as the two teams continue to battle through the league portion of their schedule.
“As a team we did a great job of putting the ball in play and putting pressure on Nyssa's defense. Our main focus as a team to get better will be baserunning defense,” said Brown.
The Vikings were led by Aldred in the batter’s box, who hit 3-for-4 earning five RBIs and scoring twice, including the homerun he hit in the third inning. He was followed by freshman Thomas Rodriguez (4), 3-for-5 while scoring four times, and sophomore Brooks Aldred (3), 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Up next, Vale will prepare to host a battle with the Riverside Pirates in league doubleheader on Friday, starting at 1 and 3 p.m., whereas the Bulldogs will host Grant Union/Prairie City on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.
