VALE — On Friday, September 24, the New Plymouth Pilgrims traveled to Vale High School to compete against the Vikings in an out of conference matchup. It was a close game, and both teams were constantly fighting for the momentum of the game. Ultimately, the Vikings managed to leave the stadium with the victory during their homecoming week, 12-6.
The Vikings were the first to score, but it didn’t come until midway through the second quarter. The entirety of the first quarter consisted of solid defensive displays from both sides, as the two teams held each other to a scoreless start to the game.
“Our defense stepped up when we really needed them to,” said head coach Jeff Aldred as he continued to mention, “Colt Cummings played a heck of a football game defensively, he really executed the game plan well.”
Around seven minutes left in the first half, the Vikings managed to strike first by scoring a touchdown off of a 14 yard touchdown pass thrown by senior quarterback Tanner Steele (9) to senior wide receiver John Wolfe (1); the extra point kick was no good. The Vikings took the lead, 6-0, as they approached halftime, but the Pilgrims weren’t going to go to halftime without any points on the board.
On the following drive, around five and half minutes left before halftime, the Pilgrims were able to complete a deep pass down the field that managed to go for an 85 yard touchdown thrown by senior quarterback Casey Arritola (1) to junior running back Conner Hawker (11); two point conversion was no good. Resulting in the final score of the first half, 6-6.
During halftime, Vale celebrated their homecoming week, in addition to acknowledging the school’s homecoming court. The princesses were driven onto the field in their vintage cars by their escorts before being presented with flowers by their princes. Subsequently, a few members of the cross country team ran around the track carrying a flare until the last member finished the run by presenting the princesses with their ‘medal bags’. In the bag were the princesses homecoming medals, where one of the princesses was able to display the homecoming queen medal, announcing the 2021 Vale homecoming queen.
In the second half, the battle between the Pilgrims and the Vikings continued to be a defensive game. In the third quarter, the two teams managed to hold each other to another, scoreless quarter, leading into the fourth quarter tied, 6-6. Both, the Vikings and the Pilgrims, had some opportunities to take the lead during the game, but they would lose their offensive momentum, due to penalties or turnovers.
The next score didn’t come until the fourth quarter, when the Vikings quarterback Steele threw his second touchdown pass of the night to Vale’s wide receiver Wolfe for his second touchdown catch of the night. Steel managed to complete a 27 yard touchdown pass to his teammate Wolfe to take the late lead, 12-6, with only four and a half minutes left in the game. The Vikings defense was able to step up to the task, and held the Pilgrims from scoring in the final minutes of the game, resulting in the Vikings earning the homecoming victory over the Pilgrims, 12-6.
“We played just well enough to win. We still have several areas we can improve on,” stated Coach Aldred as he further explained, “John Wolfe had a fantastic game, again. We were able to spread the ball around offensively a little better, as well… Our focus moving forward is to be more dynamic offensively, we have to start putting more points up on the board.”
The Vikings will continue through their season with a league matchup versus Ontario High School on Friday, October 1, at 7 p.m. The game versus Ontario will be the Vikings second league game of the season, as they progress into their league schedule. The Pilgrims will progress through their season with their league game against Nampa Christian on Friday, October 1, at 7 p.m. as they progress into their league schedule.
For the Pilgrims, quarterback Arritola led the team in the passing category. He managed to complete three passes on nine attempts for 130 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. Senior running back Kyle Rice (2) led the team in rushing yards by earning a total of 74 yards on 12 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per carry. Pilgrims wide receiver Hawker led the team as he was able to earn a total of 125 yards on only two catches, averaging 62.5 yards per catch with one touchdown.
For the Vikings, quarterback Steele was able to spread the ball around by completing 14 passes on 28 attempts for 110 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Additionally, Steele managed to earn the title of rushing leader, running for 114 yards on 15 attempts for an average of 7.6 yards per carry. Vikings wide receiver Wolfe was able to lead the team in receiving as he managed to earn 56 yards on six catches for two touchdowns, for an average of 9.3 yards per catch.
