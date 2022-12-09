ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Ontario Tigers competed against the Vale Vikings in a non-league matchup between the two teams. The boys traveled to Vale High School, whereas the Lady Tigers hosted.
In the games, the Vikings secured the sweep over the Tigers after four quarters. Ontario boys competed back and forth with Vale ultimately claiming victory 65-51 in a high-scoring game. The Lady Tigers battled with the Lady Vikings, but were defeated on their home court 59-17.
“I thought they played well. They played hard the whole game, very well defensively. Offensively, we still have a lot to work on, but we improved over the course of the game,” said Vale Girls Basketball Head Coach Randy Seals in an interview following the game.
When asked about the Lady Tigers’ performance, Head Coach Corina Larsen said, “There’s definitely things we can work on, for sure. We’re going to be examining our film tomorrow to work on the little things — help-side defense, turning and facing the basket, attacking, taking care of the ball, passes. But to be quite honest, our varsity team hasn’t scored this many points in a game in a while. So the fact that we were able to put up 17 points and limit the other team to 60. For most programs, it doesn’t sound like much, but for where we’re at in our program. We’re completely rebuilding with nearly an entirely new varsity squad, we’ll take that as a victory — especially coming off our loss from Weiser last week. Definitely things we can improve on. Our girls are eager to learn, to break down the film to see where they need to improve, but being able to put up some more points and limit how many points we allow, I think that’s something we did well tonight.”
After the conclusion of the boy's game, the Argus Observer reached out to both teams for comment on the game.
“Loved the approach we came into the game with. I thought we had great effort, and had some really bright moments. Some guys played in new spots tonight and really responded well to the challenge. I thought we took care of the basketball really well tonight and got good looks,” said Ontario Boys Basketball Head Coach Kevin Attila through text message. “The effort defensively from our guys was really good. I never felt like we had a drop off in effort. We continued to battle and play together which is all I can ask for.”
Multiple requests for comment was not returned by Vale Boys Basketball Head Coach Colby Shira.
