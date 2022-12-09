ONTARIO — On Thursday, the Ontario Tigers competed against the Vale Vikings in a non-league matchup between the two teams. The boys traveled to Vale High School, whereas the Lady Tigers hosted.

In the games, the Vikings secured the sweep over the Tigers after four quarters. Ontario boys competed back and forth with Vale ultimately claiming victory 65-51 in a high-scoring game. The Lady Tigers battled with the Lady Vikings, but were defeated on their home court 59-17.



Tags

Load comments