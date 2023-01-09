VALE — On Friday, the Vale Vikings hosted the McLoughlin Pioneers for their first Eastern Oregon League matchup of the season in back-to-back games on their home court.
The Lady Vikings tipped off first, and surged ahead of the Lady Pioneers in a one-sided showdown that resulted in Vale’s favor.
The Lady Vikings displayed their defensive capabilities as they held their opponents to only 15 points throughout four quarters, while breaking through McLoughlin’s defense to score a total of 53 points to claim victory overall 53-15.
As a result the Lady Vikings improved their overall record to 6-5, while starting their league schedule of 1-0.
For the boys, Vale was locked with McLoughlin throughout the first quarter, but claimed a slight lead prior to the end of the quarter 15-12. However, the Vikings pulled away in the second quarter, in order to head into halftime with an 11-point lead 25-14 after their defense only allowed two points.
Following halftime, the Pioneers outscored the Vikings in the third quarter, after making some halftime adjustments, 14-12. Although the Vikings remained in the lead heading into the fourth quarter, they continued to apply offensive pressure to outscore McLoughlin 18-11 in the final quarter to claim victory 55-39.
As a result the Vikings improved their overall record to 5-7, while starting their league schedule of 1-0.
Up next, the Lady Vikings will prepare to host the Ontario Tigers, whereas the boys will travel to Ontario High School for their second, non-league matchup of the season between the two teams on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m.
