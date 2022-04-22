NYSSA — Earlier this week, the Nyssa Bulldogs baseball and softball teams hosted their rivals, the Vale Vikings, for a Special District 2 matchup. In their previous competition, the Bulldogs baseball team claimed victory 6-5, while the Vikings softball team won 19-2.
Following the Lady Vikings dominant performance earlier in the season, the Lady Bulldogs battled with their opponents throughout the duration of their second matchup on April 18. Vale increased its Special District 2 record to 2-2 after defeating Nyssa 11-7.
In the baseball game on April 19, the rivals competed in a high-scoring hit off. The Bulldogs were unable to diminish the Vikings’ early lead, with the final score 31-16. In the first two innings, Vale brought in 18 runs, while holding Nyssa to one run. The Bulldogs attempted to close the gap in the third and fourth inning, scoring 10 runs and holding the Vikings from scoring. Going into the fifth inning, the Vikings held onto a 18-11 lead. The game wrapped after the fifth inning when the Vikings scored 13 runs while holding the Bulldogs to five.
Additionally, the Vikings baseball and softball teams competed against Riverside High School in a Special District 2 doubleheader Thursday afternoon. In the baseball games, the Vikings defeated the Pirates 11-1 in the first game and 11-0 in the second game. The Lady Vikings claimed victory in both of their games, as well, with 19-4 in the first game and 17-4 in the second game.
On April 25, the Vikings softball team will travel to Ontario High School to compete against the Tigers in a non-league game starting at 5 p.m. The baseball team will host Cole Valley for a non-league game at 5 p.m. that day.
The Lady Bulldogs will take on the Tigers as they travel to Ontario for their next matchup later today which starts at 5 p.m.
The baseball team will compete against the Melba Mustangs on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m.
