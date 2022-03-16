VALE — On March 14, the Vale Vikings baseball and softball teams hosted the Parma Panthers for their home opener, along with their first game of the season, whereas the Panthers have competed in three games prior to competing against the Vikings.
In the games, the Vikings split with the Panthers. The softball team claimed a dominant 19-8 victory, while the baseball team lost a close, high-scoring battle to start the season 16-13.
In the softball game, the Lady Vikings jumped out to an early lead, after gaining momentum in the first few innings. As a result, the Vikings concluded the third inning with a 19-2 lead, after scoring a substantial amount of their points in the third inning.
However, the Panthers battled back in the fourth inning. They began to move the bats and hit the ball well, resulting in the Panthers scoring a large amount of their points in the fourth inning.
Ultimately, the Lady Vikings defeated the Panthers in five innings 19-8, as a result of the 10-run rule.
In the baseball game, the game had an even start with both teams scoring one point to start the game. However, in the second inning, the Vikings found their rhythm, and began to take control of the game through their appearances at bat. Consequently, the Vikings outscored the Panthers 6-0 in the second inning, building an early, 7-1 lead.
Throughout the third and fourth inning, Vale continued to build on its lead after scoring three more points in the third, followed by one point in the fourth, while holding the Panthers to only one point. As a result, as the teams entered the fifth inning, the Vikings held onto a 11-2 lead.
However, the Panthers found a surge of momentum in the fifth inning, and utilized their opportunity to close the gap created by the Vikings.
In the fifth inning, the Panthers outscored the Vikings 5-1, and followed up in the sixth inning with an additional eight points while holding the Vikings from scoring, to steal the late lead 15-12.
In the final inning, the Vikings couldn’t retake the lead after both teams concluded the inning, scoring one point each. Ultimately, the Vikings were defeated by the Panthers in their season opener after a high-scoring game 16-13.
Up next, the Vikings softball team will travel to Ontario High School to take on the Lady Tigers in a non-league matchup between the two teams on March 17, starting at 4 p.m.
For the Vikings baseball team, they will travel to Meridian, ID, to compete against the Cole Valley Christian School Chargers on March 17, starting at 5 p.m.
There is no such thing as points in baseball or softball. They are called runs.
