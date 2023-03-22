VALE — On Tuesday, the Vale Vikings baseball and softball teams traveled to Parma High School to compete against the Panthers in their first matchup of the season on the road. Vale’s baseball team started off the season with a home game versus Payette, whereas the Lady Vikings battled in two, close matchups on their home field against Ontario and New Plymouth.
Consequently, the Vale baseball and softball teams competed in their first away game of the season.
In the softball game, the Lady Vikings competed against their non-league opponents in a high-scoring matchup that resulted in Vale’s favor after the Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Panthers 12-10 to claim their first victory of the season.
In the baseball game, the Vikings were unable to match the Panthers offensive output throughout the duration of the game, and were defeated 13-5 as a result.
Up next, Vale’s baseball team will prepare to battle with North Fremont in the Treasure Valley Invite, hosted at Ontario High School, with the players taking the field at 4 p.m. on Thursday as the Vikings attempt to claim their first victory of the season.
The Lady Vikings will prepare to protect their home field as they host the Payette Pirate for another non-league matchup on their home field.
