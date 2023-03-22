VALE — On Tuesday, the Vale Vikings baseball and softball teams traveled to Parma High School to compete against the Panthers in their first matchup of the season on the road. Vale’s baseball team started off the season with a home game versus Payette, whereas the Lady Vikings battled in two, close matchups on their home field against Ontario and New Plymouth.

Consequently, the Vale baseball and softball teams competed in their first away game of the season.



Tags

Load comments