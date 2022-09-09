Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — On Tuesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims volleyball team traveled to Vale High School to compete against the Vikings in a nonconference matchup prior to the conference portion of their schedule. Additionally, on Thursday, the Vikings hosted the Weiser Wolverines, whereas the Pilgrims will compete against Western Idaho Conference opponent, Nampa Christian, to start their conference schedule.

In the match, the Vikings claimed the early momentum after defeating the Pilgrims in the first set 25-16. Vale continued to apply offensive pressure throughout the second set to defeat the Pilgrims by a substantial margin 25-11. However, the Pilgrims battled with the Vikings in the third set, halting Vale’s momentum. The third set came down to the final points of the match, resulting in the Vikings victory after a down-to-the-wire set 25-23.



Tags

Load comments