VALE — On Tuesday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims volleyball team traveled to Vale High School to compete against the Vikings in a nonconference matchup prior to the conference portion of their schedule. Additionally, on Thursday, the Vikings hosted the Weiser Wolverines, whereas the Pilgrims will compete against Western Idaho Conference opponent, Nampa Christian, to start their conference schedule.
In the match, the Vikings claimed the early momentum after defeating the Pilgrims in the first set 25-16. Vale continued to apply offensive pressure throughout the second set to defeat the Pilgrims by a substantial margin 25-11. However, the Pilgrims battled with the Vikings in the third set, halting Vale’s momentum. The third set came down to the final points of the match, resulting in the Vikings victory after a down-to-the-wire set 25-23.
On Thursday, the Vikings took on the Weiser Wolverines on their home court, and were unable to find their rhythm offensively. As a result, Vale lost the match to Weiser 3-0 — 25-19, 25-16 25-13.
Additionally, the Pilgrims hosted Nampa Christian for their first conference matchup of the season. In the match, New Plymouth couldn’t match the Trojans offensive output, and were defeated in the WIC matchup 3-0 as a result — 25-18, 25-15, 25-16.
Up next, on Sept. 13, the Vikings will travel to La Grande High School to compete against the Tigers in their final non-league matchup of the season, whereas the Pilgrims will travel to Meridian, to compete against Cole Valley Christian in another WIC matchup.
