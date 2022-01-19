NYSSA — Recently, on Jan. 15, the Vale Vikings’ men’s basketball team traveled to Nyssa High School to take on the Bulldogs in an Eastern Oregon League, EOL, rivalry matchup.
Prior to the game, the Vikings have had a successful season, so far, accumulating an overall record of 11-3 with a conference record of 2-0. For the Bulldogs, they’ve acquired an overall record of 2-13 with a conference record of 0-2. Additionally, the Vikings had been on a seven-game winning streak, starting on Dec. 28, before competing against the Bulldogs.
In the game, the Vikings jumped out to a successful start to the game. Utilizing their height and speed, the Vikings were able to spread the ball around the court, in order to obtain multiple scoring opportunities. Additionally, the Vikings’ defense was able to showcase a solid first-half performance. As a result, the Vikings were able to outscore the Bulldogs 13-5 in the first quarter, and were able to continue their momentum in the second quarter, to outscore the Bulldogs 11-2.
Consequently, the first half ended with the Vikings in the lead 23-7.
In the second half, the Bulldogs came out of the locker rooms, after making halftime adjustments, and were able to start a rally that allowed them to close the gap created in the first half. The Bulldogs were able to close the gap to single digits, through their defensive efforts, in order to outscore the Vikings 21-10 in the third quarter.
As a result, the two teams entered the fourth quarter in a close game, with the score of 33-28.
The Bulldogs continued to battle with Vale, but the Vikings were able to recover their momentum in the fourth quarter, in order to maintain their lead. Consequently, the Vikings were able to outscore the Bulldogs 14-10 to conclude the game with the victory.
In the end, the Vale Vikings defeated the Nyssa Bulldogs in a close EOL rivalry 47-38.
“Big league win for us in Nyssa last Saturday. [Sophomore] Diesel Johnson led us in scoring with 17. [Senior] John Wolfe led us with 11 rebounds, nine were offensive rebounds. We had 18 steals as a team,” stated Vale head coach Colby Shira. “Credit to Coach Mills in Nyssa. They were down early, but he rallied his guys in the second half. We were lucky to come out with the win.”
Additionally, the Vikings hosted the Baker City Bulldogs on Jan. 18, and were unable to claim victory over the Bulldogs in a close, non-league matchup that went into triple overtime 88-87.
Up next, the Bulldogs will also prepare to compete against EOL opponents, Umatilla and Irrigon High School. The Bulldogs will host Umatilla on Jan. 21, starting at 7:30 p.m. in an EOL matchup, prior to competing against league opponent Irrigon on Jan. 22, starting at 5:30 p.m.
For Vale, the Vikings will defend their home court on a three-game home streak, starting on Jan. 21, starting at 5:30 p.m., against EOL opponent Riverside High School. The Vikings will remain on their home court on Jan. 22, starting at 3:30 p.m., when they compete against EOL opponent Umatilla High School. Following the game versus Umatilla, the Vikings will rest until Jan. 29, starting at 7:30 p.m., to compete against EOL opponent Irrigon High School.
“Big week of basketball for us with Baker [yesterday], and two league games this weekend with Riverside and Umatilla. We need to play a good week of basketball, while we are trying to stay undefeated in league play,” mentioned Coach Shira.
Statistically, the Vikings were led by sophomore forward Diesel Johnson (14), who was able to accumulate 17 points, along with nine rebounds and five steals. He was followed by his teammate senior forward Tanner Steele (5)—eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal, along with senior guard John Wolfe (4)—11 points, 11 rebound, three assists, and four steals. As a result, Wolfe (4) was able to obtain a double-double in the victory over Nyssa.
