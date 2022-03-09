COOS BAY — On March 5, the Vale Vikings boys basketball team competed in Coos Bay, OR, against their league opponents, Umatilla High School, for the fourth-and-sixth-place game in the 2022 3A State Tournament.
Ultimately, the Vikings couldn’t claim victory over Umatilla, losing a close-fought game 50-47, resulting in the Vikings placing sixth in the state tournament.
Prior to the game, the Vikings defeated Oregon Episcopal School in a down-to-the-wire game that was settled in the final moments of the overtime period. In the game, the Vikings handled the pressure of the fourth quarter, and overtime period, due to senior guard John Wolfe (4) and sophomore guard Brooks Haueter knocking down crucial 3-pointers in the final moments to claim victory.
In the game, Umatilla was the first to get on the scoreboard after pulling down the offensive rebound to take the ball back up for second-chance points. However, the Vikings quickly responded, when sophomore guard Colton Stepleton (3) scored a long-range 3-pointer— assisted by Wolfe (4). Following the 3-pointer, Umatilla scored back-to-back shots to jump ahead of the Vikings, along with gaining some early-game momentum. As a result, they obtained a 9-point lead to end the first quarter 19-10.
In the beginning of the second quarter, the Vikings struggled on the offensive side of the court. Consequently, Umatilla continued to build their lead, leading by as many as 15 points 30-15. However, the Vikings went on a 9-0 offensive run to close the gap 30-24, but, in the final moments of the quarter, Umatilla scored a few additional points from the free-throw line to head into the locker rooms for halftime with the lead 34-24.
In the second half, Umatilla increased its lead to 36-24, after driving the lane to score on a contested layup. Similar to the first half, the Vikings responded after senior forward Tanner Steele (5) knocked down the corner 3-pointer.
Subsequently, the two teams continued to battle back and forth, with Umatilla maintaining its double-digit lead throughout the remainder of the third quarter 43-32.
In the fourth quarter, the Vikings pushed the pace of the game, on both the offensive and defensive side of the court, in order to attempt to close the gap before the time expired. As a result, the Vikings forced Umatilla to turn the ball over on multiple occasions, leading to additional scoring opportunities. Subsequently, the Vikings went on a 10-0 offensive run to bring the game within one point 43-42.
Following a free throw from Umatilla, the Vikings tied the game 44-44, when senior guard Kade Kurata (32) powered through the Umatilla defense in the paint to score the close-range shot. Shortly after, Vikings sophomore forward Diesel Johnson (14) took the lead after scoring on a turn-around jump shot while being fouled, earning an additional free throw. Johnson (14) made the following free throw to increase the lead 47-44.
However, Umatilla regained the lead after scoring six unanswered points to close out the game. Therefore, the Vale Vikings boys basketball team was defeated 50-47 in a close, hard-fought game, finishing in sixth place at the 2022 3A OSAA State Tournament.
Vale concluded the 2022 season with an overall record of 22-7 with a league record of 10-0; 5-1 at home, 5-1 on the road, and 12-5 at neutral sites.
The Vikings were led by Johnson (14) scoring 13 points, along with five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block. He was followed by Steele (5), who added 10 points to the team’s total while pulling down three rebounds.
