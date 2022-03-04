BEND — Yesterday, the No. 6 Vale Vikings boys basketball team traveled to Bend, OR, to compete against No. 3 Dayton High School at a neutral location, North Bend High School, for the quarterfinals of the 3A OSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Prior to the quarterfinals, the Vikings defeated their first-round opponent, Amity High School, in a dominant, 18-point victory 60-42. As a result, the Vikings advanced to the quarterfinals.
In the game, Dayton was the first to score. However, the Pirates weren’t able to capitalize on their advantage, due to the Vikings battling for control of the momentum. Consequently, the first quarter remained a close battle, but the Pirates slightly pulled ahead to end the first quarter in the lead 16-15.
In the second quarter, the Vikings struggled offensively, but held strong on the defensive side of the court, in order to hold the Pirates from extending the lead. As a result, the two teams entered the locker rooms for halftime with Dayton holding onto a 26-20 lead.
In the second half, the Vikings began to regain their offensive rhythm from the first quarter, along with being the first to score in the second half. As a result, the Vikings diminished the Pirates’ lead, even tying the game at 35-35 towards the end of the third quarter. However, the Pirates found a last-minute scoring opportunity to pull ahead 38-35 to end the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Vikings battled back and forth with the Pirates, but, in the end, the Vikings couldn’t overtake Dayton’s lead. Consequently, the Vikings were defeated by the Pirates, in a close, hard-fought game 55-50.
Subsequently, the Vikings will drop to the consolation bracket to compete against No. 7 Oregon Episcopal School, for the opportunity to advance to the 2022 3A OSAA Consolation Championship. The Vikings will face off against the Aardvarks this morning, with the game starting at 10:45 a.m. local time, held at Marshfield High School, in Coos Bay, OR.
Vale senior forward Tanner Steele (5) led the Vikings, scoring 16 points while pulling down eight rebounds with three steals. He was followed by sophomore guard Colten Stepleton (3), who added 12 points with five assists and two steals, and senior guard John Wolfe (4), scoring 11 points while pulling down five rebounds, along with four steals.
