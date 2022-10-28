Vale drops Nyssa in rivalry matchup

Outside Hitter Joey Cleaver, a Vale sophomore, spikes the ball across the net during a four-set match against Nyssa earlier in the season.

 Harley Wade File | Argus Observer

FLORENCE — On Wednesday, the No. 18 Vale Vikings volleyball team traveled to Florence to compete against the No. 15 Siuslaw Vikings in the first round of the 2022 3A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament.

The Vale Vikings were defeated by Siuslaw High School in the first round of the state tournament, resulting in the conclusion of their season. The Lady Vikings finished the season with an overall record of 11-13, 8-2 Eastern Oregon League.



