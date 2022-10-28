FLORENCE — On Wednesday, the No. 18 Vale Vikings volleyball team traveled to Florence to compete against the No. 15 Siuslaw Vikings in the first round of the 2022 3A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament.
The Vale Vikings were defeated by Siuslaw High School in the first round of the state tournament, resulting in the conclusion of their season. The Lady Vikings finished the season with an overall record of 11-13, 8-2 Eastern Oregon League.
In the match, the two teams battled back and forth with the Siuslaw Vikings coming out on top winning three of four hard-fought sets — 25-5, 19-25, 18-25, 21-25.
In the first set, the Lady Vikings surged ahead of Siuslaw, dominating the first set offensively. As a result, Vale claimed a substantial victory 25-5 to start the match.
However, Siuslaw quickly responded to Vale’s offensive onslaught, immediately halting Vale’s momentum. The two teams battled throughout the set, but Siuslaw gained the advantage late in the set to claim victory 25-21 — tying the match 1-1 overall.
Siuslaw continued to utilize the momentum gained in the second set, and took advantage of its opportunity to take the lead 2-1 by outscoring Vale 25-18 in the third set.
In the final set, the Vikings battled with Siuslaw. However, they were unable to claim the lead over their opponents, and were defeated 25-21 as a result.
