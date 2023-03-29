MELBA — On Tuesday, the Vale Vikings baseball and softball teams traveled to various locations to compete against their respective opponents in non-league showdowns.
The Lady Vikings were slated to compete against Grant Union/Prairie City in their final matchup of the Iron Triangle Tournament. However, the game was canceled due to undetermined reasons. As a result, Vale went 2-0 in the tournament, defeating Lost River 16-8 and Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph 14-3.
In the baseball game, the Vikings traveled to Melba High School to battle with the Mustangs on the road.
In the first inning, Vale struggled to gain offensive momentum as they were held from scoring in the first and second innings, whereas the Mustangs surged ahead of their opponents 13-0. However, the Vikings began to cut into Melba’s lead throughout the remainder of the game, as they attempted to steal the lead.
Vale outscored their opponents 4-2 in the third and fourth innings, bringing the overall score to 15-4. Heading into the fifth inning, the Mustangs continued to hold onto a substantial lead, but the Vikings began to find an offensive rhythm in the final three innings of the game. After scoring four runs in the fifth inning, the Vikings outscored the Mustangs 4-2 in the sixth inning to bring the score to 17-12.
Heading into the top of the seventh inning, Vale had one final opportunity to tie the score, or take the lead. Down by five runs, the Vikings stood tall in the batter’s box, but only brought in two runs in the final inning, resulting in Melba defeating Vale 17-14.
Box score provided by the Melba Mustangs’ game recap on the MaxPreps website.
Up next, the Vale baseball team will prepare to host the Bishop Kelly Knights for another non-league matchup on Apr. 1, starting at 10 a.m.
The Lady Vikings next matchup will be on the road as they take on the New Plymouth Pilgrims in a non-league showdown on Apr. 4, starting at 5 p.m.
