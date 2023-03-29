MELBA — On Tuesday, the Vale Vikings baseball and softball teams traveled to various locations to compete against their respective opponents in non-league showdowns.

The Lady Vikings were slated to compete against Grant Union/Prairie City in their final matchup of the Iron Triangle Tournament. However, the game was canceled due to undetermined reasons. As a result, Vale went 2-0 in the tournament, defeating Lost River 16-8 and Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph 14-3.



