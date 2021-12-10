VALE — Recently, on Dec. 4, the Vale Vikings men’s basketball team hosted the Ontario Tigers for a non-league game between the two teams. Additionally, the Vikings traveled to the Payette High School dome to compete against the Payette Pirates as they progress through their non-league portion of the schedule.
In their game against the Ontario Tigers, the Vikings started the game pushing the pace by utilizing their athleticism, along with the height of their starting five. As a result, the Vikings were able to build a substantial lead over the Tigers. In the first quarter, the Vikings accumulated a large amount of steals through their full-court press and defensive pressure, assisting Vale in building an early 21-2 lead. In the second quarter, the Tigers were able to create more scoring opportunities, but were unable to close the gap that the Vikings were able to build in the first quarter. At the end of the first half, the Vikings were in the lead 39-16.
After returning from the locker rooms, the Vikings continued to control the momentum of the game, as they were able to maintain their first half lead throughout the remainder of the game.
In the end, the Vikings were able to protect their home court in their home opener against Ontario by defeating the Tigers 70-44.
Following Vale’s home opener, the Vikings traveled to the Payette High School dome to compete against the Pirates in a non-league matchup between the two teams. The game appeared to be a close fought game that went down to the wire.
For Vale, the Vikings were seeking their first win on the road in the 2021 season, due to losing their first away game against New Plymouth on Dec. 3, whereas the Pirates are seeking their first win on their home court after, also, losing to New Plymouth on Nov. 30.
Consequently, the two teams battled back and forth.
“We were up 30-23 at the half. Payette shot the ball well, [and] was up [by] three with about five minutes left,” mentioned Vale Vikings’ head coach Colby Shira. “We played really good defense down the stretch, and made some shots. We were 19-21 from the free-throw line, [which was the] difference in the game.”
Consequently, the Vikings were able to defeat the Pirates in a close, high scoring game 63-57.
Up next, the Vikings will continue through the non-league portion of their schedule as they travel to Weiser High School to compete against the Wolverines later today, starting at 7 p.m. Additionally, the Vikings will host the New Plymouth Pilgrims for their second competition of the season, as the Vikings attempt to protect their home court.
“We are getting better everyday, just getting our basketball legs under us. I’m excited for these kids, we have a lot of upside, and are just getting going. We will improve every week, and be ready to go come league play,” stated Coach Shira.
Stat Leaders
In the game versus Ontario, the Vikings were led by senior forward Tanner Steele (5) in the offensive category by scoring 22 points, along with accumulating seven rebounds and two steals on the night. Steele (5) was followed by his teammate, senior guard John Wolfe (4), who was able to score 11 points, while adding three rebounds and two steals to his stats. Sophomore forward Diesel Johnson (14) was able to add to the team’s total by scoring 10 points, along with five rebounds and four assists.
In the game against Payette, Johnson (14) scored 17 points to lead the Vikings on the offensive side of the court, as well as assist the Vikings in defeating the Pirates. Johnson (14) was followed by his teammates, including Steele (5)—14 points, Wolfe (4)—12 points, and sophomore guard Luke McGourty (12)—nine points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.