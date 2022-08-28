VALE — On Thursday, the Vale Vikings’ volleyball team hosted the Nampa Christian Trojans in a non conference matchup to start the 2022 season. In their home opener, the Vikings were defeated in 3-0, but the score does not reflect how close the match was.
In the first set, both teams battled point for point, as neither team could gain a substantial lead. The Vikings were unable to claim the early-game momentum, but stood strong defensively, to hold the Trojans from building a lead. The first set battle well into the 20’s, as Nampa Christian claimed victory after a hard-fought battle 27-25.
In the second set, the Vikings continued to battle back and forth with the Trojans, not allowing their opponents to gain the edge. Although Nampa Christian defeated Vale in the second set in another down-to-the-wire set 26-24, the Vikings were down two sets to zero.
In the third and final set, the Vikings displayed their efforts, as they battled with Nampa Christian down to the final point. However, the Vikings were unable to outscore their opponents in the third set 25-21 in the only set that was settled in a deuce.
Consequently, the Vikings were defeated in their home opener 3-0.
On Saturday, the Vikings traveled to Cascade Christian to compete against the Challengers, along with Salem Academy, in a try-match starting at 9 a.m. (PT). The scores weren’t included, due to the Friday press deadline for the Sunday edition.
Following their competition on the road, the Vikings will take another road trip to Baker High School to compete against the Bulldogs, along with Fruitland High School, starting at 6 p.m.
