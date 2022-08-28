Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — On Thursday, the Vale Vikings’ volleyball team hosted the Nampa Christian Trojans in a non conference matchup to start the 2022 season. In their home opener, the Vikings were defeated in 3-0, but the score does not reflect how close the match was.

In the first set, both teams battled point for point, as neither team could gain a substantial lead. The Vikings were unable to claim the early-game momentum, but stood strong defensively, to hold the Trojans from building a lead. The first set battle well into the 20’s, as Nampa Christian claimed victory after a hard-fought battle 27-25.



Tags

Load comments