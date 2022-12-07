PAYETTE — On Tuesday, the Vale Vikings boys basketball team traveled to Payette High School to compete against the Pirates in a non-league matchup between the two teams.
In the game, the two teams battled back and forth until the Vikings claimed victory in a hard-fought matchup that was settled by one point 46-45.
In the first half, the Vikings claimed a slight lead early in the game after they outscored the Pirates 14-11 in the first quarter. The scored deficit remained three points after both teams scored nine points respectively. As a result, the Vikings entered halftime with a slight lead 23-20.
In the second half, the Pirates made a few adjustments, and stood strong on the defensive side of the court to hold the Vikings to only four points in the third quarter. Consequently, Payette outscored their opponents 12-4 to claim the lead 32-27 to enter the fourth quarter with the lead.
In the fourth quarter, the two teams battled in an offensive shootout. However, the Vikings prevailed after they outscored the Pirates 19-13 to regain the lead by a 1-point margin 46-45.
Up next, the Vale Vikings will host the Ontario Tigers on Thursday for another non-league matchup, starting at 7 p.m., whereas the Payette Pirates will travel to Marsing High School to compete against the Huskies in a nonconference matchup on Thursday, starting at 7:30 p.m.
