ONTARIO — On March 17, the Vale Vikings baseball team traveled to Meridian, ID, to compete against the Cole Valley Christian Chargers in a non-league matchup between the two teams.
For the Vikings, the game against the Chargers is their second of the season, and their first game on the road. However, the Chargers had competed in four games, prior to competing against Vale.
In the game, the Chargers got on the scoreboard first, scoring one run in the first inning after holding the Vikings to zero runs. However, Vale responded in the second inning when sophomore Trace McElroy (2) singled on a fly ball to the Cole Valley right fielder, earning an RBI as senior Kade Kurata (12) ran through home plate to score the first run for the Vikings.
In the third inning, the Chargers gained a slight lead after they went on to outscore the Vikings 2-1, gaining a 1-run lead.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning. However, the Chargers increased their lead by one run in the fifth inning, bringing the overall score to 4-2, leading into the sixth inning.
Although the Vikings were scoreless in the top of the sixth, they held strong in the field to hold the Chargers from increasing their lead while the game entered the top of the seventh inning.
In the final inning, the Vikings needed to hit well enough to either tie the game, or take the lead. The Vikings took control of the momentum after hitting the ball well, along with making good decisions in the batter’s box, and as base runners, to advance bases.
Subsequently, the Vikings stole the lead from the Chargers 8-4, and played strong defense in the field to hold the Chargers to only two runs in the inning, clinching the victory with an overall score of 8-6.
Kurata led the Vikings on the pitcher’s mound, surrendering four runs on nine hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking one. Junior Peter McBride and freshman Robert Meisinger came in to relieve Kurata. McBride pitched one and half innings, before Meisinger came in to close out the game in the seventh inning.
Up next, the Vikings will host the New Plymouth Pilgrims on March 29, as they prepare for the conference portion of their schedule, starting at 5 p.m.
