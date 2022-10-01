ONTARIO — On Friday night, the Ontario Tigers hosted the Vale Vikings for a 3A-Special District 4 matchup between the two teams. Additionally, the Tigers celebrated homecoming week as they announced that Angelina Herrera will be the 2022 Homecoming Queen during halftime.

In the game, the Tigers and Vikings battle back and forth throughout the first half. However, Vale maintained a slight lead throughout the majority of the second half, and claimed victory over the Tigers 35-25 as a result.



