ONTARIO — On Friday night, the Ontario Tigers hosted the Vale Vikings for a 3A-Special District 4 matchup between the two teams. Additionally, the Tigers celebrated homecoming week as they announced that Angelina Herrera will be the 2022 Homecoming Queen during halftime.
In the game, the Tigers and Vikings battle back and forth throughout the first half. However, Vale maintained a slight lead throughout the majority of the second half, and claimed victory over the Tigers 35-25 as a result.
Ontario started the game with the ball, and took advantage of their opportunity when sophomore quarterback Diego Rodriguez (3) completed a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Matthew Bell (8), after Bell adjusted to the ball following the deflection.
Vale quickly responded with a touchdown of their own, when junior quarterback Colten Stepleton (7) ran the ball 80 yards on the quarterback keeper to score on the Vikings’ first offensive play of the game, in order to take the lead 7-6.
After stopping the Vikings on 4th down, the Tigers marched the ball downfield to score a touchdown, when Rodriguez (3) kept the ball on a read option for a 24-yard run to take the lead 12-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
However, the Vikings’ immediately regained their lead by a slight margin 13-12, after senior running back Eli Aldred (29) returned the kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.
Throughout the second quarter, the Vikings’ defense held the Tigers from scoring, allowing them the opportunity to further increase their lead. With nearly six minutes left before halftime, Stepleton (7) found the end zone on a quarterback sneak to increase their lead to 20-12.
In the second half, the Vikings continued to slightly increase their lead after they outscored the Tigers 15-13 in the second half. As a result, the Vikings defeated the Tigers 35-25 in a hard-fought league game.
Up next, the Vikings will remain on the road as they travel to McLoughlin High School to compete against the Pioneers in another league matchup on Oct, 14, starting at 7 p.m. (PT).
The Tigers will travel to Burns to compete against the Hilanders in another Special District 4 matchup, as they attempt to improve their league record on Oct. 7, starting at 7 p.m. (PT).
