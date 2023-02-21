LA GRANDE — On Saturday, the local basketball teams within the Eastern Oregon League gathered at Eastern Oregon University to compete in the EOL Playoffs, in order to determine which teams will represent the conference at the 3A OSAA State Tournament.
For the Lady Bulldogs, they battled in a nail-biter matchup against the Vale Vikings in the championship game. The two teams never allowed the other to gain a substantial advantage, leading to a down-to-the-wire finish that was settled by a single possession.
At the final buzzer, the Lady Bulldogs claimed victory over the Vikings by a single point 46-45 to claim the league title for the second year in a row. With their victory, Nyssa has claimed victory in six of the last nine league titles.
In the boys bracket, the Nyssa Bulldogs battled with the Umatilla Vikings in the consolation championship for third and fourth place, whereas Vale competed against Burns High School in the EOL Championship.
The Bulldogs battled with their conference opponents, but struggled to gain a clear advantage over Umatilla. However, Nyssa was unable to claim victory over their opponents in a matchup that was settled in the final moments of the game 50-48.
As a result, the Bulldogs finished fourth in the EOL.
The Vikings competed against the Hilanders in the EOL Championship, while both teams clinched their state bid. However, the state bid didn’t satisfy Vale. They also claimed the league title after defeating Burns in the championship 55-52 in a hard-fought matchup between the two teams.
As a result, the Vikings were crowned the EOL Champions, along with advancing to the state tournament to compete against St. Mary’s, Medford, in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.
