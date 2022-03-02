VALE — On Feb. 25, the No. 6 Vale Vikings boys basketball team hosted No. 11 Amity High School for the first round of the 2022 3A OSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. The Vikings claimed victory, in a dominant performance, over the Amity Warriors 60-42.
In the game, the teams battled in a close, hard fought first half. However, the Vikings attempted to find their offensive rhythm, while standing strong on the defensive side of the court. As a result, the Vikings went into the locker rooms for halftime with a 8-point lead, 25-17.
“The game against Amity was a physical game early. Defensively, we were locked in all game, and, offensively, I thought we did a good job of attacking the basket and hitting some open perimeter shots. Our two biggest offensive threats were in foul trouble for most of the game, [sophomore forward Diesel] Johnson (14) and Wolfe (4), but [senior guard] Kade Kurata (32), [sophomore point/shooting guard] Colton Stepleton (3), and [senior forward] Tanner Steele (5) stepped up and had great games to lead us offensively,” said Vikings head coach Colby Shira in an email to the Argus Observer.
In the second half, Vale got on the scoreboard first, when senior guard John Wolfe (4) scored on a mid-range jump shot. The Vikings quickly regained possession to follow up Wolfe’s shot with a 3-pointer, scored by Stepleton (3).
Consequently, the Vikings utilized their newly acquired momentum to start the second half on a 10-1 offensive run, in the first three minutes, to further increase their lead 35-18. Amity attempted to battle back, but the Vikings continued to maintain their momentum to control the flow of the game. As the third quarter came to an end, Stepleton (3) closed out the quarter with a buzzer-beater, 3-point shot, resulting in the Vikings claiming a 16-point lead 45-29.
Consequently, the Vikings continued to control the momentum, along with maintaining their substantial lead, allowing them to slow down to consume more of the clock, each possession. However, the Vikings continued to create scoring opportunities throughout the remainder of the game.
“Amity is a well coached team, and they played extremely hard. It was a good win for us,” stated Coach Shira.
Subsequently, the Vikings claimed victory over the Amity Warriors 60-42, in order to advance to the quarterfinals to compete against the No. 3 Dayton Pirates, at North Bend High School, starting tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. (PT).
“Dayton is also a well coached team. They are sound, defensively, and have a lot of fire power, offensively. We are going to have to play some of our best basketball to beat them,” said Coach Shira, regarding the upcoming quarterfinals game.
The Vikings were led by Stepleton (3), scoring 15 points while pulling down four rebounds, and Kurata (32), who added another 15 points to the team’s total while pulling down six rebounds. They were followed by Steele (5), scoring 10 points, along with eight rebounds and three steals.
