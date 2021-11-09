VALE — On Nov. 6, the Vale Vikings football team hosted the Sutherlin Bulldogs for the first round of the 3A Oregon Football State Playoffs. The Vikings claimed the seventh seed in the tournament, whereas Sutherlin was seeded tenth. Therefore, due to the Vikings being the higher seeded team, they received home-field advantage.
There was a packed crowd at the afternoon game in support of the local football team, and the Vikings were able to put on a show for their fans, defeating the Sutherlin Bulldogs 43-8.
Vale’s offense played a huge role in the Vikings’ success in the first round of the playoffs, being led by senior QB/DB Tanner Steele. Additionally, the Vikings’ running game allowed the offense to get the ball into the hands of various athletes, while remaining to keep the defense on edge through their passing game.
Although, the defense was able to hold the Bulldogs to a minimal eight points throughout the entirety of the game, allowing their offense to have more scoring opportunities. They forced Sutherlin to punt the ball on multiple occasions, as well as forcing turnovers by recovering fumbles or intercepting the ball.
As a result, the Vikings’ earned their victory over the Sutherlin Bulldogs in order to gain momentum as they head into the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
In the quarterfinals, the Vikings will compete against the second seeded team in the tournament, the Rainier Columbians. Due to the Vikings being the lower seeded team, they will not retain home-field advantage for their next game. Consequently, the Vikings will travel to Kelso, Washington, to compete against Rainier at Kelso High School on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. (PT).
