ONTARIO — On Jan. 4, the Ontario Tigers men’s basketball team hosted the Vale Vikings for a non-league matchup between the two teams.
In the game, the Vikings were able to gain an early lead, as a result of their fast pace offense, along with their defensive efforts. Consequently, the Vikings were able to outscore the Tigers 19-4 in the first quarter to gain a substantial lead.
In the second quarter, the Tigers were able to slow down the Vikings’ offense, while finding their way to the basket to accumulate eight points of their own. However, the Vikings were able to maintain a comfortable lead 30-12, as the two teams entered the locker rooms for halftime.
In the second half of the game, the Vikings continued to utilize their height and speed to push the court while finding their way to the rim, along with taking outside shots, in order to outscore the Tigers 28-15 in the second half.
Consequently, the Vikings claimed victory over the Tigers 58-27, as they progress through the non-league portion of their schedule. However, the Vikings will begin their league schedule on Jan. 7, when they travel to Irrigon High School to take on the Knights, starting at 7:30 p.m. (PT).
For Ontario, the Tigers will advance through their season with another non-league game against the Weiser Wolverines. Ontario will host the Wolverines on Jan. 7, starting at 7 p.m. (MT), prior to hosting McLoughlin High School on Jan. 8, starting at 5:30 p.m. (MT), for the Tigers first league matchup of the season.
The Vikings were led, statistically, by senior guard John Wolfe (4),who was able to accumulate 16 points while adding three rebounds, three steals, and a block. Wolfe was followed by his fellow teammates, including sophomore guard Brooks Haueter (23) — 12 points with three r ebounds, sophomore guard Colten Stepleton (3) — four points, four rebo unds, along with six assists, senior forward Tanner Steele (5)—seven points, three rebounds, along with three steals, and sophomore forward Diesel Johnson (14)—eight points, 10 rebounds, along with two assists.
