VALE — On March 9, the Vale School Board of Directors met for its monthly board meeting, held at the Vale Elementary School. Among the topics were the lifting of indoor mask requirements, the superintendent’s contract, and the first reading of a several policies and administration regulations.
With mask requirements coming to an end on March 12, board members discussed what the next steps would be for the Vale School District. They poured over the wording of Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement to determine its boundaries.
Ultimately, the board decided the district would refer to its initial actions put in place on July 1, 2021. These state that masks are recommended, but not required.
The board also reviewed five policies and four administration regulations, which were up for a first reading, and will be brought to board in April for a second reading and adoption.
Policies covered matters across the board. Those reviewed include, DH, Loss Coverage; GBL, Personnel Records; IGBAF-AR, Special Education — Individualized Education Program; IGBAG-AR, Special Education — Procedural Safeguards; and IGBB, Talented and Gifted Program.
The administration regulations brought to the board members for the first reading include, ACB-AR, Bias Incident Complaint Procedure; EEA-AR, School Bus Scheduling and Routing; GBA-AR, Veterans’ Preference; and GCBDA/GDBDA-AR(1), Family Leave.
Information regarding the superintendent’s contract will be covered in a future edition of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.