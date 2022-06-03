VALE — On May 17, Vale’s Kade Kurata signed his letter of intent, at Vale High School, to play baseball for Eastern Oregon University, EOU, in La Grande, OR.
Kurata has been involved with baseball for a total of 13 years, playing since he was a young boy, according to Kurata in an interview through email.
“Super excited that I will have another great opportunity to keep playing the game I love and build friendships and be able to compete with new people,” mentioned Kurata.
He further explained that there was a home-like atmosphere to EOU, from the campus to the coaches, adding that it felt like a bigger version of Vale. He also stated that they are building a new baseball field, along with an indoor facility, and looks forward to being able to utilize the brand new facilities.
He plans on earning a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and business. Kurata obtained a 3.0 overall GPA throughout his high school career, in addition to competing for the Vikings’ football, basketball, and baseball teams.
In his athletic career, Kurata earned the title of 2022 Co-player of the Year, along with 1st team all-league pitcher and 1st team all-league outfielder in Special District 5.
The Major League Baseball’s website describes a perfect game as ‘one of the rarest of baseball’s gems,’ in an article about every perfect game in MLB history.
In his senior season, Kurata achieved this rare honor — pitching a perfect game against Umatilla High School in the first game of a doubleheader on the road. The game took place on Apr. 29, where Kurata faced and struck out all 15 batters that approached the plate. As a result, the Vikings claimed victory over Umatilla after the conclusion of the fifth inning 19-0.
Kurata describes his perfect game as one of his favorite baseball memories from his high school career. However, he continues to mention that his favorite memory from his athletic career was being able to play with the same kids that he grew up with through his senior year.
As of May 22, Kurata is a Vale High School graduate, and will be looking forward to attending EOU in the fall.
At the conclusion of the interview, Kurata said, “Thank you to my mom and dad, family, Coach Brown, Coach Aldred, Coach Rodriguez and the rest of the Vale community for their continuous support throughout my high school career. Once a Viking, always a Viking!”
