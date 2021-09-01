NAMPA — Last night, on Tuesday, August 31, Vale High School volleyball team traveled to Nampa to compete against Nampa Christian. They ended up losing a tough game, 25-23, 25-20, and 25-20. The game brought the Vikings volleyball team’s season record to 2 wins and 3 losses. Their next game will be against the Fruitland Grizzlies and Melba Mustangs. The match will be hosted in Fruitland for another away game.
In the game versus Nampa Christian, head coach Shannon Steele mentioned that the team served at 84%, overall. Additionally, she added that sophomore Haylee “Jojo” Cleaver, sophomore Brogan Payne, senior Jessi Arriola, and sophomore Wrenna Cooke all managed to serve at 100% throughout the duration of the game. She continued to state that H. Cleaver was the Vikings’ top serve receiver for the night.
Furthermore, Coach Steele highlighted that seniors Taleah Zueger and Lexi Cleaver managed to accumulate a fair amount of digs amongst the two. Zueger was able to acquire a total of 17 digs, whereas L. Cleaver managed to rack up 15 digs of her own; combining for over 30 digs between the two athletes.
Coach Steele continued to mention that L. Cleaver was one of the team’s top scorers for the night, compiling a total of eight kills. In correlation, she added that senior Kailey McGourty was able to accumulate eight kills of her own throughout the game. On that note, Coach Steele stated that Ali Aldred gathered a total of 23 assists.
“Tonight, we didn’t win, but we were winning every set. We just couldn’t close tonight. So we’re really going to work on some situationals… A lot of momentum shifts tonight, we just couldn’t hang on to it; we’ll be working on that, as well. Overall play, we did well tonight. Nampa Christian was a great game; long, long rallies, lots of defense, and a lot of saves. It was a good match for both teams,” stated Coach Steele during a phone interview after the game.
The Vikings next competition will be on Thursday, September 2, versus Fruitland and Melba in a ‘tri-meet’ competition. The game will be hosted at Fruitland High School, with the games being planned to start at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.