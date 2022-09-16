Vale drops Nyssa in rivalry matchup

NYSSA — Thursday, the Vale Vikings volleyball team traveled to Nyssa High School to compete against their rivals in a Eastern Oregon League matchup. The game lasted four sets, with the Vikings claiming victory over the Bulldogs in three sets, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21, 25-10.
In the first set, Nyssa scored the first point, and continued to apply offensive pressure early in the match. As a result, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead 8-2. However, the Lady Vikings battled to bring themselves to a tie game 10-10. Following Vale’s scoring stretch, the Vikings continued to utilize their momentum to surge ahead of the Bulldogs throughout the remainder of the set, resulting in Vale claiming the first set 25-19.
The Vikings continued to move the ball to their heavy hitters, in order to outscore the Bulldogs 25-13 to also claim victory in the second set, increasing their overall lead to 2-0. However, Nyssa responded in the third set, breaking the Vikings’ momentum as they battled point for point with their rivals. At the conclusion of the third set, the Bulldogs claimed victory by four points, 25-21.
Although the Bulldogs appeared to have broken the Vikings’ offensive momentum, Vale responded by taking control of the fourth set, as they outscored the Bulldogs 25-10 to defeat Nyssa overall 3-1.
Up next, Vikings will remain on their home court to host Burns High School in another Eastern Oregon League matchup on Sept. 20, starting at 6 p.m.
Nyssa will travel to Parma High School to compete in the Parma Tournament over the weekend. Their opponent is to be determined, with the tournament slated to start at 9 a.m.
