Vale drops Nyssa in rivalry matchup

Outside Hitter Joey Cleaver, a Vale sophomore, spikes the ball across the net during a four-set match against Nyssa on Thursday night. Vikings won the match, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21, 25-10.

NYSSA — Thursday, the Vale Vikings volleyball team traveled to Nyssa High School to compete against their rivals in a Eastern Oregon League matchup. The game lasted four sets, with the Vikings claiming victory over the Bulldogs in three sets, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21, 25-10.

In the first set, Nyssa scored the first point, and continued to apply offensive pressure early in the match. As a result, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead 8-2. However, the Lady Vikings battled to bring themselves to a tie game 10-10. Following Vale’s scoring stretch, the Vikings continued to utilize their momentum to surge ahead of the Bulldogs throughout the remainder of the set, resulting in Vale claiming the first set 25-19.



