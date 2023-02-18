LA GRANDE — On Friday, the Vale Vikings and Nyssa Bulldogs boys basketball teams traveled to Eastern Oregon University to battle in a rivalry showdown in the Eastern Oregon League Playoffs.
Earlier in the regular season, the Vikings swept the Bulldogs in both of their league matchups — game one, 57-52; game two, 75-55.
In the league playoffs, the two teams battled back and forth throughout a hard-fought game that was settled by a single-digit deficit. Although the Bulldogs battled with the Vikings, Nyssa was unable to claim victory over their rivals in the league playoffs, as Vale outscored their rivals 55-47 to advance to the EOL Championship.
As a result, the Vikings advanced to the league championship to compete against Burns High School for the title, whereas the Bulldogs will compete against Umatilla in the consolation championship for third place, to determine which team will represent the league at the state tournament — due to only three teams from the EOL qualifying to the state tournament.
The championship and consolation championship were held on Saturday. The results from the game were not included, due to the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
More information about the games will be included in the Tuesday edition of the Argus, or online at argusobserver.com.
