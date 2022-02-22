VALE — On Friday, Vale Vikings’ boys basketball team hosted Umatilla Vikings for the 3A Eastern Oregon League Championship. Vale hosted the game, due to earning the No. 1 seed in the EOL and beat out Umatilla, 46-35, claiming the 2022 title.
In the 3A classification, there are 12 schools which will automatically qualify to OSAA’s 16-team bracket based on regular season and league tournament standings. As a result, there will be two teams selected from each of the six leagues throughout the state. The first- and second-place teams in the league tournament will qualify to the state tournament from the EOL. Additionally, the four highest-ranked teams that are not already an automatic qualifier, will be selected as an ‘at-large qualifier’, filling the 16-team bracket.
In the game, the two teams displayed a defensive showcase in the first half, with Umatilla taking advantage of their opportunities. Vale went into the locker rooms for halftime, down by four points, 17-13.
“Offensively, we were a disaster in the first half, but, thankfully, our defense was pretty locked in and kept us in it,” said Vale Vikings head coach Colby Shira in an email. “Second half was a different story. We passed the ball a lot better, and started knocking down shots.”
However, the Vikings made some halftime adjustments that would benefit their offensive output in the second half. As a result, Vale went on an offensive run during the third quarter, gaining a comfortable lead as the teams entered the fourth quarter.
The Vikings continued to increase their lead in the fourth quarter, as a result of their defensive efforts, along with their offensive execution. Consequently, they gained a 14-point lead, with four and a-half minutes left in the game.
The Umatilla Vikings attempted to form a fourth-quarter comeback, but couldn’t close the gap.
“The run we had at the end of the third, start of the fourth pretty much sealed the game for us. Winning the league championship was our main goal coming into the season. It’s something that was really important to the seniors, and to the team,” said Shira.
Up next, Vale will prepare for the first round of the 2022 3A OSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament, where they will compete against the No. 11 Amity Warriors. Vale received the sixth seed, due to its regular season performance, in addition to its performance in the EOL tournament.
The Vikings were led by senior guard John Wolfe (4), who scored nine points with seven rebounds and four steals, and sophomore guard Brooks Haueter (23), who scored nine points with three rebounds and three assists. In the paint, the Vikings were led by sophomore guard Kade Kurata (32), pulling down 10 rebounds while scoring eight points and earning four steals.
The first round game against the Amity Warriors will take place on Feb. 25, at Vale High School, starting at 6 p.m.
“Obviously by winning the league, we get a state [berth], and anything can happen from there. Amity is a very athletic team, they get up and down a little,” Shira said. “Very well coached. It’s going to take a great effort by us to get the win, but I think our kids are up for it.”
