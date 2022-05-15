MALHEUR COUNTY — On May 6, the local boys golf teams within the Oregon 4A Special District 4, 4A-SD4, gathered at Scotch Pines Golf Course, in Payette, to compete in the Special District 4 Championships.
In the 4A-SD4, there were two teams that qualified to the state championships, along with one individual. Outside of qualifying as a team, the top five individual athletes from each special district will qualify to compete in the state championships.
As a result, La Grande and Baker City/Powder Valley qualified as a team, while Ontario junior Tyce Helmick qualified individually after placing fourth in the district championships, 90, 78. Therefore, Helmick will travel to Banks, Oregon, to compete at Quail Valley Golf Course for the 4A State Championship, on Monday and Tuesday.
In the boys 3A/2A/1A Special District 3, there were three teams that qualified for the state championships automatically, along with five individuals.
Among the individual qualifiers, Nyssa senior Bailey Walker qualified after placing second in the special district championships, 89, 93.
The teams that qualified include Grant Union, Heppner/Ione, and the Vale Vikings. The Vikings team includes junior Coy Schaffeld, 8th — 100, 100; sophomore Charlie Barrett, 16th — 120, 102; senior Lane Clark, 21st — 125, 118; sophomore Dominic Bates, 19th — 117, 118; and junior Levi Justus, NP — 0, 122.
As a result, the Vale Vikings and Walker will also travel to Banks, Oregon, to compete at Quail Valley Golf Course for the 3A/2A/1A State Championship, on Monday and Tuesday.
In the girls 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4, there were three teams that qualified for the state championships, along with five individuals.
The three teams who qualified include La Grande, Dufur, and Baker City/Powder Valley.
Among the individual qualifiers, Ontario sophomore Hannah Hernandez qualified after placing third in the special district championships, 105, 105.
As a result, Hernandez will represent the Tigers, as she travels to Redmond, OR, to compete in the 4A/3A/2A/1A State Championships, held at Eagle Crest Ridge Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.