VALE — On Oct. 29, the Vale Vikings football team hosted Burns High School for a 3A-Special District 3, 3A-SD3, matchup, as well as the final game of the regular season. Additionally, the Vikings recognized their senior athletes for their time, efforts, and commitment to the football program over the course of their high school careers.
Prior to the start of the game, the Vikings’ seniors WR/DB John Wolfe (1), RB/LB Colt Cummings (2), RB/LB Kade Kurata (3), RB/LB Peter McBride (4), WR/DB Adam Diaz (8), QB/DB Tanner Steele (9), RB/DB Nathan Kimball (34), OL/DL William Tolman (55), OL/LB Ronnie Norton (58), Jackson Schaffeld (59), OL/DL Yahir Paz (69), OL/DL Cameron Whitaker (71) were presented with various gifts and mementos as they were acknowledged by the Vale community during the senior presentation.
In the game, the Vikings’ defense managed to halt the Burns offense, stopping the Hilanders from scoring a single point. Due to the defensive shutout, the Vikings’ offense was able to move the ball down the field in a comfortable manner. Throughout the game, the Vikings were able to find the end zone a few times to come to a final score of 20-0.
Throughout the regular season, Vale was able to finish with an overall record of 8-1, and a conference record of 3-0, with their only loss coming by the hand of La Grande.
With their victory over Burns, in addition to their regular season performance, the Vikings will advance to the postseason. Vale will begin the 3A Oregon Football State Championships against the Sutherlin Bulldogs in the first round. Vale was labeled the 7th seeded team of the tournament, whereas their opponent was given the 10th seed. Due to the Vikings being the higher seeded team, the first round of playoffs will take place at Vale High School on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.
If the Vikings were to win the first round of playoffs, they would take on the winner of the game between the 15th seeded team, Nyssa/Harper Charter, and the 2nd seeded team, Rainier High School.
