TOKYO — In case you missed the article previously published in the Argus Observer. Nyssa alumna Taylor Talbot, currently residing in Ontario, is competing in the 2020(21) Tokyo Paralympics. She will be competing in the 100 and 400 meter dash in the T13 category.
Talbot has a retinal degenerative disease called retinitis pigmentosa.
She currently has 5% sight in her left eye, and less than five percent sight in her right eye.
She had mentioned that she can only see a little flicker of light in her right eye.
Talbot competed in the 2020(21) Paralympic Trials for track and field which took place on June 17-19, taking place at Breck School in Golden Valley, Minnesota. She originally was told that she had made the team before receiving a call from the Paralympic Committee, where she was told that there was a miscalculation. They told her that she had not made the team, therefore Taylor wouldn’t be traveling to Tokyo. That incident was followed by a secondary call from the committee that told her that they requested an additional slot for the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field team.
The spot was granted by the International Olympic Committee, which was presented to Talbot as a direct invitation to the 2020(21) Tokyo Paralympics.
Talbot will be competing in her preliminary race for the 100 meter on Tuesday morning, Aug. 31.
If she manages to qualify for the finals, she will race later that night, once again. She will compete in her 400 meter preliminary race on Thursday night, Sept. 2. If she manages to qualify, she will compete in the finals on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 4.
