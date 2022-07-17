Purchase Access

Statement from Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, head football coach Dan Lanning, and the Oregon football program on the loss of Spencer Webb:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Webb. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, and friends at such a difficult time. We will miss Spencer greatly.”

Webb died in a cliff-diving accident in Lane County, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Department.



