MALHEUR COUNTY — On Friday night, the local football teams met at various locations to compete under the Friday night lights as the regular season nears its end for Oregon, including teams such as Ontario, Nyssa, Vale, and Adrian.
Nyssa @ Ontario
The Nyssa Bulldogs football team traveled to Ontario High School to compete against the Tigers in their final 3A Special District 4 matchup of the season.
In the game, the Tigers dominated the Bulldogs in a one-sided matchup 44-14.
As a result, Ontario improved their overall record to 5-3, 3-1 Special District 4, whereas the Bulldogs record dropped to 3-5, 1-3 Special District 3.
Additionally, the Tigers honored the seniors for their time and dedication to the program.
Vale vs. Burns
The Vale Vikings football team hosted the Burns Hilanders for their final league matchup of the season, as they attempted to secure the Special District 4 title.
In the game, the Vikings dominated the Hilanders 40-7 to claim the league title, along with clinching a bid to the state tournament as the league champion.
As a result, the Vale Vikings improved their overall record to 6-2, 4-0 Special District 4.
Adrian vs. Union
The Adrian Antelopes football team hosted the Union Bobcats for their final 1A Special District 2 matchup of the season, in an attempt to secure the HDL title.
In the game, the Antelopes surged ahead of the Bobcats early, and continued to increase their score throughout the duration of the game. Consequently, Adrian dominated Union to claim victory 66-20, along with being crowned the Special District 2 champions.
As a result, the Adrian Antelopes improved their overall record to 7-2, 6-0 Special District 2, and clinched a bid to the state tournament as the league champion.
