CULVER — The local area sent three wrestlers to the 2022 OSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament, two from Vale and one from Ontario, to represent Malheur County at the state level.
Out of the three wrestlers, two of them placed in the state tournament. Vale sophomore Ava Collins (140 lbs) advanced to the state tournament, after being crowned the district champion, and finished in third-place.
Ontario sophomore Hannah Hernandez (130 lbs) found her way to the podium, finishing in sixth-place at the state tournament.
Vale had qualified two wrestlers to the state tournament, sophomore Jessica Williams and Collins, both wrestling in the 140-lb weight class. Collins was seeded third in the tournament, due to her regular season performance, whereas Williams was unseeded.
Williams first-round match was the fourth-seeded wrestler from Banks High School. Williams upset the fourth seed, pinning her opponent in the final seconds of the first round. As a result, Williams advanced to the quarterfinals. However, she was defeated by her quarterfinal opponent by pin in the second round. Consequently, Williams dropped into the consolation bracket, where she was defeated in the first round by her opponent, from Bend High School, bringing her tournament to an end.
Collins, as the third seed, started the tournament with a victory, as she pinned her Westview opponent one minute and 27 seconds into the first round. Collins advanced to the quarterfinals to compete against her opponent from Newport High School, where she claimed another first-round victory by pin, only 49 seconds into the match. However, Collins’ championship run was cut short in the semifinals, as she was defeated by her Creswell opponent by pin in the second round.
As a result, Collins dropped to the consolation bracket to compete against the same opponent, from Bend High School, that eliminated her teammate. Collins defeated her Bend opponent by pin, 43 seconds into the second round, in order to advance to the consolation championship.
In the consolation championship, Collins defeated her opponent, from North Medford High School, by pin, with only four seconds left in the second round.
Consequently, Collins finished the 2022 OSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament in third-place.
For Ontario, Hernandez started the tournament against the second-seeded wrestler from Hillsboro High School. Hernandez was defeated by her opponent by pin in the final moments of the match. Consequently, Hernandez dropped into the consolation bracket, where she would face off against her opponent, from La Pine High School. Hernandez defeated her opponent by decision 5-0, as she held her opponent from scoring. She advanced to the consolation quarterfinals to compete against her North Medford opponent, where she claimed another shutout victory by decision 4-0.
Hernandez advanced to the consolation semifinals to compete against her opponent, from Redmond High School. She was defeated by her Redmond opponent, 23 seconds into the third round, by pin.
Subsequently, Hernandez competed for fifth-and-sixth-place against her opponent, from Tillamook High School. In the end, Hernandez was defeated by her opponent, by pin with only two seconds left in the second round.
As a result, Hernandez finished the 2022 OSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament in sixth-place.
With the conclusion of the state tournament, the 2022 girls wrestling season has come to an end.
