ONTARIO — On May 29, the Treasure Valley Community College tennis team hosted its alumni match. The match is a function where current tennis team athletes compete against the past TVCC tennis athletes.
They held competitions in singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The events were condensed down to allow them to run faster than usual. Although that didn’t stop the competition. Some of the matches went back and forth.
TVCC’s tennis team concluded their 2021 season towards the end of May against Community College of Spokane. The Chukars’ women team was down an athlete due to health issues, but freshman Rachel Wolfe, who is normally the four, answered the call and defeated the Spokane’s number three in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4. The TVCC men’s team was able to defeat Spokane with seven matches won versus two matches lost. This concluded the season, with the men’s team completing an undefeated, COVID-19 abbreviated, season.
The Chukars’ teams only have two sophomores on both the men’s and women’s team. Therefore, the majority of the two tennis squads will return to the tennis courts for the Chukars next year.
TVCC tennis team was able to conclude their season with a talented group of athletes, as said by coach Mark Heleker, with an enjoyable event with Chukars’ past tennis athletes.
“The alumni match was a great culmination to this abbreviated season,” Heleker said. “Alumni graduation years ranged from 2005 — 2019. It was great to have our former Chukars back, and still playing at a high level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.