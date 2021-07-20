ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College women’s basketball team will be hosting a youth basketball camp for young students from k-12th grade. The camp will be held on Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration for the camp can be found on the TVCC Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TreasureValleyWBB/
There will be three separate age groups, with each age group participating in the camp at separate times. The k-4th grade camp will be held from 9-11 a.m. Following the morning session, the 5th-8th grade camp will take place from noon to 2 p.m. The final session will be the 9th-12th grade camp, which will be held from 3-5 p.m.; concluding the camp for that day’s session.
The camp will last two days, resulting in each age group receiving two separate two hour sessions with the TVCC women’s basketball team. The camp will be held at John J Easly Gymnasium, which is on the TVCC campus. The cost of the camp is $40, which includes a camp t-shirt. Registration the day of the camp is $50, and there isn’t a guarantee that the student will be able to receive the camp t-shirt.
All proceeds from the camp will go to the TVCC women’s basketball team.
Additionally, there are only 40 positions available per age group. The k-4th grade session is currently full. Whereas, the 5th-8th grade and 9th-12th grade camps still have spots available.
