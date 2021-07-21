ONTARIO — This weekend, on Saturday, July 24, the Treasure Valley Community College women’s basketball team will be hosting a recruit camp for athletes within the local area that graduate in 2021-24. The camp will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Ontario gym 218 gymnasium.
This camp is an opportunity for female athletes that have an interest in playing basketball at the collegiate level to gain valuable information on the recruiting process, and learn more about TVCC, according to the TVCC coach Riley Helmick. The recruit day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the check-ins. Following sign-ins, the scrimmages will begin by 10 a.m. Leading to the campus tour that will take place at 12:30 p.m.
Helmick mentioned that players and parents are encouraged to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.