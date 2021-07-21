ONTARIO — This weekend, on Saturday, July 24, the Treasure Valley Community College women’s basketball team will be hosting a recruit camp for athletes within the local area that graduate in 2021-24. The camp will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Ontario gym 218 gymnasium.

This camp is an opportunity for female athletes that have an interest in playing basketball at the collegiate level to gain valuable information on the recruiting process, and learn more about TVCC, according to the TVCC coach Riley Helmick. The recruit day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the check-ins. Following sign-ins, the scrimmages will begin by 10 a.m. Leading to the campus tour that will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Helmick mentioned that players and parents are encouraged to attend.

