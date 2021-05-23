WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY

Earlier this month, the Treasure Valley Community College tennis team came up against Bellevue. The women’s team managed to completely sweep Bellevue; they won all nine matches, holding Bellevue to zero. The two women’s doubles team managed to completely shut out the Bellevue doubles team, 8-0 in both matches. Leading into all six of the singles to defeating their opponents or receiving a forfeit. The men’s team managed to defeat all of their opponents, except one. Bellevue was able to grab one match in a close competition. The remainder of the Chukars’ athletes were able to defeat their opponents, leading them to a final score of 8-1.

Treasure Valley Community College tennis team concluded their season earlier this week against Community College of Spokane. The Chukars’ women team was down an athlete due to health issues, but freshman Rachel Wolfe, who is normally the four, answered the call and defeated the CCS three A. Ward in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4. The TVCC men’s team was able to defeat CCS with seven matches won versus two matches. That concluded the season, with the men’s team completing an undefeated, covid abbreviated, season.

TVCC Alumni Match

On Saturday, May 29, Treasure Valley Community College will host the alumni match. The current athletes on the Chukars’ tennis team will compete against the TVCC tennis alumni. They will play through singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The matches will be modified to be slightly shorter, due to the length and amount of events for the day. It will start at 10 a.m. and last throughout the day.

Tennis Results

TVCC vs. Spokane

Men’s Team Scores — 6-3

Women’s Team Scores — 0-9

Women’s Doubles

Emily Jordan/Haliegh Taylor (TVCC) vs. Gunderson/Rawey (Spokane), 8-2 Spokane

Summer Townsend/Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Roww/Miletz (Spokane), 8-0 Spokane

Women’s Singles

Emily Jordan (TVCC) vs. Gunderson (Spokane), 2-6, 1-6 Spokane

Summer Townsend (TVCC) vs. Rawey (Spokane), 3-6, 1-6 Spokane

Haliegh Taylor (TVCC) vs. Ward (Spokane), 1-6, 2-6 Spokane

Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Roww (Spokane), 2-6, 2-6 Spokane

Elizabeth Starr (TVCC) vs. Miletz (Spokane), 2-6, 2-6 Spokane

Men’s Doubles

Cardale Herzog/Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Weaver/Barns (Spokane), 8-5 Spokane

Hayden Cissna/Colton Beakstead (TVCC) vs. E. Buchew/J. Buchew (Spokane), 8-3 Spokane

Marco Ramirez/Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs.O’ Dell/Spence (Spokane), 8-3 Spokane

Men’s Singles

Cardale Herzog (TVCC) vs. Weaver (Spokane), 5-7, 6-1, 4-6 Spokane

Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Barns (Spokane), 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 TVCC

Hayden Cissna (TVCC) vs. E. Buchew (Spokane), 7-6, 7-5 TVCC

Colton Beakstead (TVCC) vs. J. Buchew (Spokane), 6-2, 6-1 TVCC

Marco Ramirez (TVCC) vs. O’Dell (Spokane), 6-3, 6-2 TVCC

Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs. Spence (Spokane), 7-5, 6-1 TVCC

TVCC vs. Bellevue

Men’s Team Scores — 9-0

Women’s Team Scores — 9-0

Women’s Doubles

Emily Jordan/Haliegh Taylor (TVCC) vs. Bernard/Welsh (Spokane), 8-0 TVCC

Makayla Kelly/Lizzy Starr (TVCC) vs. Howard/Dorhal (Spokane), 8-0 TVCC

Women’s Singles

Emily Jordan (TVCC) vs. Bernard (Spokane), 4-6, 7-5 (7-3), 10-5 TVCC

Summer Townsend (TVCC) vs. Welsh (Spokane), 6-0, 6-2 TVCC

Haliegh Taylor (TVCC) vs. Howard (Spokane), 7-5, 6-3 TVCC

Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Dorhal (Spokane), 6-0, 6-0 TVCC

Men’s Doubles

Cardale Herzog/Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Berni/Anderson, 9-7 TVCC

Marco Ramirez/Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs. Best/Gettman, 8-2 TVCC

Men’s Singles

Cardale Herzog (TVCC) vs. Berni (Spokane), 6-2, 1-6, 1-6 Bellevue

Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Gettman (Spokane), 6-1, 6-3 TVCC

Hayden Cissna (TVCC) vs. Anderson (Spokane), 6-0, 6-1 TVCC

Colton Beakstead (TVCC) vs. Best (Spokane), 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 TVCC

Marco Ramirez (TVCC) vs. Nguyen (Spokane), 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 TVCC

TVCC vs. CCS

Men’s Team Scores — 7-2

Women’s Team Scores — 1-6

Women’s Doubles

Summer Townsend/Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Ward/Gunderson (CCS), 8-4 CCS

Makayla Kelly/Lizzy Starr (TVCC) vs. Roww/Miletz (CCS), 8-1 CCS

Women’s Singles

Emily Jordan (TVCC) vs. Gunderson (CCS), 6-2, 6-1 CCS

Summer Townsend (TVCC) vs. Rawey (CCS), 6-1, 6-0 CCS

Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Ward (CCS), 6-3, 6-4 TVCC

Makayla Kelly (TVCC) vs. Roww (CCS), 6-1, 6-0 CCS

Lizzy Starr (TVCC) vs. Miletz (CCS), 6-1, 6-2 CCS

Men’s Doubles

Cardale Herzog/Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Weaver/Barns, 8-1 TVCC

Hayden Cissna/Colton Beckstead (TVCC) vs. E. Buchew/J. Buchew, 5-8 CCS

Marco Ramirez/Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs. Spence/O’ Dell, 8-2 TVCC

Men’s Singles

Cardale Herzog (TVCC) vs. Weaver (CCS), 6-4, 6-2 TVCC

Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. E. Buchew (CCS), 6-4, 6-1 TVCC

Hayden Cissna (TVCC) vs. J. Buchew (CCS), 3-6, 6-7 (4-7) CCS

Colton Beckstead (TVCC) vs. Barns (CCS), 6-4, 6-0 TVCC

Marco Ramirez (TVCC) vs. O’ Dell (CCS), 6-0, 6-4 TVCC

Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs. Spence (CCS), 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 11-9 TVCC

Tags

Load comments