WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Earlier this month, the Treasure Valley Community College tennis team came up against Bellevue. The women’s team managed to completely sweep Bellevue; they won all nine matches, holding Bellevue to zero. The two women’s doubles team managed to completely shut out the Bellevue doubles team, 8-0 in both matches. Leading into all six of the singles to defeating their opponents or receiving a forfeit. The men’s team managed to defeat all of their opponents, except one. Bellevue was able to grab one match in a close competition. The remainder of the Chukars’ athletes were able to defeat their opponents, leading them to a final score of 8-1.
Treasure Valley Community College tennis team concluded their season earlier this week against Community College of Spokane. The Chukars’ women team was down an athlete due to health issues, but freshman Rachel Wolfe, who is normally the four, answered the call and defeated the CCS three A. Ward in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4. The TVCC men’s team was able to defeat CCS with seven matches won versus two matches. That concluded the season, with the men’s team completing an undefeated, covid abbreviated, season.
TVCC Alumni Match
On Saturday, May 29, Treasure Valley Community College will host the alumni match. The current athletes on the Chukars’ tennis team will compete against the TVCC tennis alumni. They will play through singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. The matches will be modified to be slightly shorter, due to the length and amount of events for the day. It will start at 10 a.m. and last throughout the day.
Tennis Results
TVCC vs. Spokane
Men’s Team Scores — 6-3
Women’s Team Scores — 0-9
Women’s Doubles
Emily Jordan/Haliegh Taylor (TVCC) vs. Gunderson/Rawey (Spokane), 8-2 Spokane
Summer Townsend/Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Roww/Miletz (Spokane), 8-0 Spokane
Women’s Singles
Emily Jordan (TVCC) vs. Gunderson (Spokane), 2-6, 1-6 Spokane
Summer Townsend (TVCC) vs. Rawey (Spokane), 3-6, 1-6 Spokane
Haliegh Taylor (TVCC) vs. Ward (Spokane), 1-6, 2-6 Spokane
Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Roww (Spokane), 2-6, 2-6 Spokane
Elizabeth Starr (TVCC) vs. Miletz (Spokane), 2-6, 2-6 Spokane
Men’s Doubles
Cardale Herzog/Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Weaver/Barns (Spokane), 8-5 Spokane
Hayden Cissna/Colton Beakstead (TVCC) vs. E. Buchew/J. Buchew (Spokane), 8-3 Spokane
Marco Ramirez/Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs.O’ Dell/Spence (Spokane), 8-3 Spokane
Men’s Singles
Cardale Herzog (TVCC) vs. Weaver (Spokane), 5-7, 6-1, 4-6 Spokane
Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Barns (Spokane), 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 TVCC
Hayden Cissna (TVCC) vs. E. Buchew (Spokane), 7-6, 7-5 TVCC
Colton Beakstead (TVCC) vs. J. Buchew (Spokane), 6-2, 6-1 TVCC
Marco Ramirez (TVCC) vs. O’Dell (Spokane), 6-3, 6-2 TVCC
Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs. Spence (Spokane), 7-5, 6-1 TVCC
TVCC vs. Bellevue
Men’s Team Scores — 9-0
Women’s Team Scores — 9-0
Women’s Doubles
Emily Jordan/Haliegh Taylor (TVCC) vs. Bernard/Welsh (Spokane), 8-0 TVCC
Makayla Kelly/Lizzy Starr (TVCC) vs. Howard/Dorhal (Spokane), 8-0 TVCC
Women’s Singles
Emily Jordan (TVCC) vs. Bernard (Spokane), 4-6, 7-5 (7-3), 10-5 TVCC
Summer Townsend (TVCC) vs. Welsh (Spokane), 6-0, 6-2 TVCC
Haliegh Taylor (TVCC) vs. Howard (Spokane), 7-5, 6-3 TVCC
Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Dorhal (Spokane), 6-0, 6-0 TVCC
Men’s Doubles
Cardale Herzog/Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Berni/Anderson, 9-7 TVCC
Marco Ramirez/Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs. Best/Gettman, 8-2 TVCC
Men’s Singles
Cardale Herzog (TVCC) vs. Berni (Spokane), 6-2, 1-6, 1-6 Bellevue
Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Gettman (Spokane), 6-1, 6-3 TVCC
Hayden Cissna (TVCC) vs. Anderson (Spokane), 6-0, 6-1 TVCC
Colton Beakstead (TVCC) vs. Best (Spokane), 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 TVCC
Marco Ramirez (TVCC) vs. Nguyen (Spokane), 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 TVCC
TVCC vs. CCS
Men’s Team Scores — 7-2
Women’s Team Scores — 1-6
Women’s Doubles
Summer Townsend/Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Ward/Gunderson (CCS), 8-4 CCS
Makayla Kelly/Lizzy Starr (TVCC) vs. Roww/Miletz (CCS), 8-1 CCS
Women’s Singles
Emily Jordan (TVCC) vs. Gunderson (CCS), 6-2, 6-1 CCS
Summer Townsend (TVCC) vs. Rawey (CCS), 6-1, 6-0 CCS
Rachel Wolfe (TVCC) vs. Ward (CCS), 6-3, 6-4 TVCC
Makayla Kelly (TVCC) vs. Roww (CCS), 6-1, 6-0 CCS
Lizzy Starr (TVCC) vs. Miletz (CCS), 6-1, 6-2 CCS
Men’s Doubles
Cardale Herzog/Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. Weaver/Barns, 8-1 TVCC
Hayden Cissna/Colton Beckstead (TVCC) vs. E. Buchew/J. Buchew, 5-8 CCS
Marco Ramirez/Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs. Spence/O’ Dell, 8-2 TVCC
Men’s Singles
Cardale Herzog (TVCC) vs. Weaver (CCS), 6-4, 6-2 TVCC
Matt Bake (TVCC) vs. E. Buchew (CCS), 6-4, 6-1 TVCC
Hayden Cissna (TVCC) vs. J. Buchew (CCS), 3-6, 6-7 (4-7) CCS
Colton Beckstead (TVCC) vs. Barns (CCS), 6-4, 6-0 TVCC
Marco Ramirez (TVCC) vs. O’ Dell (CCS), 6-0, 6-4 TVCC
Shane Cunningham (TVCC) vs. Spence (CCS), 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 11-9 TVCC
