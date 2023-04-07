ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College baseball team (6-16, 1-3 NWAC) hosted the Walla Walla Warriors for a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader to start the four-game series versus their conference opponents. The Chukars split with their conference opponents on Wednesday afternoon, losing 13-3 in the first game and claiming victory 2-1 in the second.

In the first game, the Chukars struggled to gain momentum early in the game, as they were held from scoring through the first and second innings. As a result, the Warriors jumped out to an early 6-0 lead.



