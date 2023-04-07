ONTARIO — On Wednesday, the Treasure Valley Community College baseball team (6-16, 1-3 NWAC) hosted the Walla Walla Warriors for a Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader to start the four-game series versus their conference opponents. The Chukars split with their conference opponents on Wednesday afternoon, losing 13-3 in the first game and claiming victory 2-1 in the second.
In the first game, the Chukars struggled to gain momentum early in the game, as they were held from scoring through the first and second innings. As a result, the Warriors jumped out to an early 6-0 lead.
TVCC got on the scoreboard in the third inning, bringing in one run while stopping Walla Walla from scoring. However, the Warriors quickly found their offensive rhythm to score two runs in the fourth inning, along with one run in the fifth, while holding the Chukars from scoring.
In the sixth inning, the Chukars outscored their opponents 2-1, bringing the overall score to 10-3. After a scoreless seventh and eighth inning, the Warriors brought in three more runs in the final moments of the game, while holding the Chukars from scoring.
Consequently, TVCC was defeated by their NWAC opponents 13-3.
The Chukars were led by Brit Lusk on the mound, who pitched three innings for one strikeout, while allowing five hits and eight runs — Lusk faced 19 batters. He was relieved by Adrian Burciaga, who pitched two innings for two strikeouts, while allowing one hit and one run. Braden Zadow also pitched for TVCC, throwing for three innings while striking out three batters, allowing three hits and one run. In the final inning, Caleb Ward came in to close for the Chukars. He pitched the final innings for zero strikeouts, allowing three hits and three runs.
In the second game, both teams displayed their defensive capabilities in the field in a low-scoring showdown that was settled in extra innings.
Neither team could bring a baserunner home throughout the first three innings of the game, with Walla Walla scoring the first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning. The game remained a defensive showdown through the seventh inning, until the Chukars tied the ball game in the bottom of the eighth inning 1-1.
Both teams stood strong in the field during the ninth inning, not allowing the other team to score the winning run. As a result, the game went into extra innings to determine the victor. However, the battle between defenses continued as neither team scored in the 10th or 11th innings.
In the top of the 12th inning, the Chukars stood resilient as they held the Warriors from scoring, allowing them the opportunity to steal the lead, along with the victory.
After a long, hard-fought battle between the two NWAC opponents, TVCC stood tall to defeat Walla Walla after scoring one run in the bottom of the 12th inning to bring the score to 2-1.
The Chukars were led by Colton Sneddon on the mound, who pitched eight innings for 11 strikeouts, while allowing five hits and one run — Sneddon faced 29 batters. He was relieved by Dillon Eden, who pitched two innings for four strikeouts, while allowing one hit and zero runs, along with Scott Baker, who pitched two innings for three strikeouts, while allowing zero hits and runs. Eden faced nine batters, whereas Baker faced six.
Up next, TVCC will prepare to travel to Walla Walla to take on the Warriors in another doubleheader to conclude the four-game series on Saturday, starting at 1 and 4 p.m.
