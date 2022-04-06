ONTARIO — On March 30, the Treasure Valley Community College Chukars hosted Columbia Basin for a Northwest Athletic Conference, NWAC, matchup.
The doubleheader marked the first competition between the two teams throughout the season.
Following the games, the Chukars traveled to Pasco, Washington, to compete against Columbia Basin in another doubleheader.
On March 30, the Chukars split with the Hawks after winning the first game and losing the second.
In the first game, TVCC ended up winning 8-3, but it was a rough start in the earlier portion of the game. The Chukars struggled to find their way around the bases in the first few innings, and Columbia Basin got a 2-run lead after scoring both runs in the second inning.
The Chukars got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning, but could only score one run, bringing the score to 2-1 in the Hawks favor.
TVCC continued to play solid defense, holding Columbia Basin from scoring in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fifth inning, the Chukars found their offensive rhythm, and began hitting the ball substantially well. TVCC then stole the lead and surged ahead after scoring five runs in the fifth inning, bringing the score to 6-2 in the Chukars’ favor.
TVCC continued to stand strong in the field, holding the Hawks to one run for the remainder of the game while adding two runs of their own.
In game two, the Chukars continued to play solid defense in the field, but were unable to carry over their offensive momentum from the first game. TVCC didn’t get on the scoreboard until the sixth inning, bringing in two runs to tie up the game, 2-2.
In the seventh inning, the Hawks surged ahead scoring seven runs with the Chukars claiming one. TVCC couldn’t diminish the substantial lead, and walked away with a loss at 9-5.
On April 1, the first game was a dominant showcase for the Hawks. They shutout TVCC 10-0, with the game called in seven innings as a result.
The Chukars made some adjustments in between the games, starting off the second game with strong defense and ultimately winning 7-6. TVCC held Columbia Basin from scoring for the first five innings of the game. The Chukars also scored two runs — one each in the second and fifth innings.
In the sixth inning, the Hawks got their first run of the game. But the Chukars held onto their 2-run lead, after scoring a run of their own in the sixth, bringing it to 3-1.
The seventh and eighth inning were scoreless. At the top of the ninth inning, TVCC added another run. However, the Hawks battled for the opportunity to steal the victory and scored three runs in the final inning, forcing the game into extra innings.
In the 10th inning, the Chukars brought in three runs to extend their lead to 7-4. TVCC took the field with the goal of holding the Hawks to less than three runs in the inning, in order to claim the overall victory. In the end, the Chukars held the Hawks to two runs winning a close, hard-fought battle.
