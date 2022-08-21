Purchase Access

ONTARIO — On Friday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams competed in exhibition matches on their home field. The men’s team played two games against two separate teams, starting with Boise State club team and playing against College of the Siskiyous later in the day. The Lady Chukars only played one game versus the College of the Siskiyous Eagles.

The men’s team claimed victory over the Eagles 7-2, but were unable to claim victory over the Broncos 7-2.



