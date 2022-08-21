ONTARIO — On Friday, the Treasure Valley Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams competed in exhibition matches on their home field. The men’s team played two games against two separate teams, starting with Boise State club team and playing against College of the Siskiyous later in the day. The Lady Chukars only played one game versus the College of the Siskiyous Eagles.
The men’s team claimed victory over the Eagles 7-2, but were unable to claim victory over the Broncos 7-2.
The women’s team claimed victory in their exhibition match against the College of the Siskiyous 4-2.
However, both teams also competed against the College of the Siskiyous on Saturday, but the scores for the Saturday games aren’t included, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
In the men’s games, the Chukars were unable to gain momentum in the first half against the Broncos, allowing Boise State to claim an early lead. However, the Chukars eventually responded with two goals of their own in the second half, but they couldn’t close the gap that the Broncos had obtained. As a result, TVCC lost to Boise State 7-2.
In the second game, the Chukars took on the Eagles, and controlled the momentum throughout the majority of the game. With 20 minutes left in the game, the Chukars held onto a four-goal lead over the College of the Siskiyous 6-2, and continued to apply offensive pressure by scoring an additional goal late in the game before claiming victory 7-2.
The Lady Chukars started the game off with momentum after scoring the first goal of the game early in the second half, in order to take an early 1-0 lead. Following the Chukars’ first goal, they continued to apply pressure on the Eagles. However, the Eagles battled back by scoring two goals throughout the game, but the Chukars stood strong on their home field to claim victory over the College of Siskiyous 4-2
Up next, the Chukars’ soccer teams will compete in Northwest Athletic Conference friendlies. For the games, both teams will travel to Tukwila, WA, to compete in the Starfire Sports Complex.
The men’s team will compete against Shoreline Community College on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Edmonds College on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The Lady Chukars will compete against South Puget Sound Community College on Tuesday at noon and Everett Community College on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
