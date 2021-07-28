ONTARIO — On July 22-23, the Treasure Valley Community College women’s basketball team hosted a youth skills camp for the k-12th grade levels. The camp had three separate sessions, including k-4, 5-8, and 9-12th grade. The skills camp is an opportunity for the young students to progress their skills in specific areas of the game, such as dribbling, passing, and shooting. TVCC utilized various amounts of drills, as well as offered the knowledge from their personal experiences.
The high school session had the least amount of students in the camp. The two younger sessions had close to the average amount of students participating. At the beginning of the high school session, head coach Riley Helmick mentioned that the camp is the first time that they’ll have some of their new recruits on campus. So it’s an opportunity for the young students from the community to meet and learn from the new team, as well as an opportunity for the new TVCC athletes to meet one another.
In the camp, the students participated in two separate two hour sessions per age group, one on July 22, and the other on July 23. There were only 40 positions available for each session of the camp, and Helmick mentioned that the two younger sessions nearly filled that requirement. Whereas the high school camp managed from 20-25 students.
All proceeds from the camp went to the TVCC women’s basketball team.
