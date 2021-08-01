ONTARIO — Earlier this month, the Treasure Valley Community College women’s basketball team hosted a recruit day at John J. Easly Gymnasium, which is on TVCC’s campus, on Saturday, July 24.
The camp was an opportunity for local athletes that are interested in playing college basketball to get recognized by the local community college. There were athletes representing the Vale, Payette, Weiser, and Nyssa high schools that were participating in the camp.
The athletes who participated in the camp were recent graduate Maddy Erickson, Weiser, upcoming Seniors Laney Hartley, Nyssa, Madisyn Collingwood, Payette, Sofie LeBow, Payette, Kailey McGourty, Vale, Olivia Adams, Wood River, and upcoming Junior Kennedi Cope, Gooding.
Erickson from Weiser, recently graduated in 2021, has committed to TVCC for women’s basketball, as well as rodeo.
She will compete with the teams in the upcoming 2021-2022 seasons, in addition to attending the school.
The remainder of the athletes will continue at their high schools for the upcoming season.
