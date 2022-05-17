Purchase Access

May 13

Softball

TVCC (0) @ Walla Walla (7)

TVCC (7) @ Walla Walla (13)

May 14

Baseball

TVCC (6) vs. Wenatchee Valley (5)

TVCC (13) vs. Wenatchee Valley (12)

Softball

TVCC (10) @ Columbia Basin (6)

TVCC (9) @ Columbia Basin (6)



