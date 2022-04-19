Purchase Access

April 15

Softball

TVCC (17) vs. Walla Walla (11)

TVCC (11) vs. Walla Walla (3)

April 16

Softball

TVCC (20) vs. Columbia Basin (13)

TVCC (9) vs. Columbia Basin (7)

April 18

Baseball

TVCC (1) @ Blue Mountain (2)

TVCC (10) @ Blue Mountain (2)



