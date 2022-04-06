Purchase Access

April 6

Baseball

TVCC vs. Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

TVCC vs. Walla Walla, 5 p.m.

April 8

Tennis

TVCC @ Lewis-Clark State College, TBA

Track and Field

Lane CC Invite, TBA

Rodeo

TVCC @Mustangers Arena, in Pendleton, TBA



