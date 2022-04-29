Purchase Access

April 29

Rodeo

TVCC @ Regional Finals, TBD

Track and Field

TVCC @ Idaho State University, TBD

Softball

TVCC @ North Idaho, 3 p.m.

TVCC @ North Idaho, 5 p.m.

April 30

Baseball

TVCC vs. Yakima Valley, Noon

TVCC vs. Yakima Valley, 3 p.m.

Softball

TVCC @ Spokane, 1 p.m.

TVCC @ Spokane, 3 p.m.

Rodeo

TVCC @ Regional Finals, @Hermiston, TBD

Track and Field

TVCC @ Idaho State University, TBD



