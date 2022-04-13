Purchase Access

April 13

Baseball

TVCC vs. Blue Mountain, 1 p.m.

TVCC vs. Blue Mountain, 4 p.m.

April 15

Softball

TVCC vs. Walla Walla, 2 p.m.

TVCC vs. Walla Walla, 4 p.m.

Rodeo

TVCC @Posse Arena, Milton Freewater, OR, TBD

Tennis

TVCC vs. Highline College, TBA



