TVCC schedule Sep 30, 2022

Sept. 30
Volleyball
TVCC @ Spokane, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1
Volleyball
TVCC @ North Idaho, Noon

Men's Soccer
TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley, 2:15 p.m.

Women's Soccer
TVCC vs. Wenatchee Valley, Noon

Cross-Country
TVCC @ Willamette University
